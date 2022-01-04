Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Masco by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

