Argent Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,810,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

