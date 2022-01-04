Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 745,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GEL opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

