Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $915.56 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $927.08 and a 200 day moving average of $902.11. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

