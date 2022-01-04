Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,284 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,479,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

