Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,328 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $283.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

