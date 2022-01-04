APY.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $15.26 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $229,507.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.97 or 0.08146283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00079240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,058.04 or 0.99391014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007363 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,060,790 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars.

