Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 35.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 40.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.93. 130,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,712. The company has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

