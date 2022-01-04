Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

