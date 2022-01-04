AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122,962 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

APPH opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

