Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,867. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

