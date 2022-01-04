Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.72.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

