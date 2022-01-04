Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.46

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 8716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

