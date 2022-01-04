Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $18.23 on Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $18.23 or 0.00038488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $339.74 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.00 or 0.08154867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.12 or 0.99767508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

