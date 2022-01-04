AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

