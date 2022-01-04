Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $91.00

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
TSN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. 41,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $87.50.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.