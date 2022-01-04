Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $91.00

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. 41,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

