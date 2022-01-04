Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $62.30

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,202. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. Teradata has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

