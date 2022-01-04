Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $78.60

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ONE Gas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,863,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

