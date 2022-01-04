Analysts Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) PT at $100.00

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 180.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in JOYY by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.