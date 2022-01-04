Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Price Target at €2.77

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.15).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISP. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

