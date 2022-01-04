Analysts Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Price Target at €11.93

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($13.55).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

