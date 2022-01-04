Analysts Set Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) PT at €18.26

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($20.75).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

EPA:CA opened at €16.12 ($18.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.93. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a one year high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

