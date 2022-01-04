Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $200.13

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

