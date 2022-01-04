Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$92.90

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$67.19 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$60.27 and a 12 month high of C$97.21. The stock has a market cap of C$16.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

