Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $116.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $425.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

RM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $293,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,865 shares of company stock worth $5,638,091. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

