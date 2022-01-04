Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $17.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.81 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $67.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.22. 30,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day moving average is $355.78. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

