Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $646.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Gray Television by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 112.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GTN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
