Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $646.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Gray Television by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 112.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.