Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. 4,171,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

