Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,299 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Tapestry by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

