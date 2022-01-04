Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $3.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings per share of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock worth $3,269,842. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $133.85. 5,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $137.63. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

