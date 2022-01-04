Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 4,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Construction Partners has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.