Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 10.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) dropped 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 341,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,508,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 35.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after buying an additional 856,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amyris by 59.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amyris by 46.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

