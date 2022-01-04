Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $225.01. 91,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.20. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

