AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

