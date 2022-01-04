Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

