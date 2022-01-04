Americana Partners LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 22.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.10. 46,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

