Americana Partners LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 119.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 67,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

