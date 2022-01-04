Americana Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. 1,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,810. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. increased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

