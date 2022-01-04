Americana Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 226,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

