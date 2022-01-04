Americana Partners LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $639.40 and its 200 day moving average is $589.89. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

