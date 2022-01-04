American Virtual Cloud Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 35,747 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,961 call options.

Shares of AVCT opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

