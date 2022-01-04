American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 3,409.7% from the November 30th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AVCT stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

