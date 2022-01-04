American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of American Resources worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Resources by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

American Resources stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AREC. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other American Resources news, Director Michael G. Layman bought 168,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $291,992.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

