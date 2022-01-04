American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

