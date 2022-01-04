American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $44,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000.

VIGI opened at $85.42 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $93.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $5.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.27%.

