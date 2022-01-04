Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of AMTB opened at $34.56 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

