Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.62 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.