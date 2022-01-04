Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambu A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

