Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,337,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

