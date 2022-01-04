Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,460.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3,439.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

